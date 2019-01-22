HoyaReport.com

Hoyas again can't seize win
January 22, 2019 - After yet another disappointing, close loss, one in which the sweet nectar of victory was close hand, head coach Pat Ewing seemed a tad resigned. No, that would denote submission, it’s just G’Town’s head coach has seen the movie and outcome previously this season.
“I have to digest it and go back and watch the film. I thought we had our opportunities to win the game” said Ewing afterward of his squad’s 91-87 home loss to Creighton, before 5,230 patrons. Highlighting an exchange that epitomized his opinion, Ewing continued recalled “Felt that Jessie got fouled…one shot he took no call was made. Then we went in scramble mode, we can’t let Alexander, he had a wide-open three, he was killing us all night”.
That sequence started with senior Hoya center Jessie Govan’s contested two-point shot through contact with 1:12 in regulation, G’Town up 85-84, ending after sophomore BlueJay guard Ty-Shon Alexander’s lead producing three ball 17 seconds later. Georgetown would never get closer.
Alexander led all scorers with 26 points via 8-16 shooting overall, 6-11 on three pointers, was the top CU rebounder with seven caroms, also tying for team best assist honors (four). Sixteen of his points were tallied in first half action, while Alexander stood as a shooting threat throughout.
Georgetown, up 42-41 at intermission, suffered a 12-5 from start until the first TV timeout of the second half. Of that, Ewing noted “It’s hard to say. We have to come out with more energy, more effort. That’s one of the things I’ve been telling them all year long.
“For the last three days, we didn’t have three great practices especially coming off the losses that we had, and it showed tonight at some point, some periods of the game”.
Govan led the Hoyas with 22 points (9-16, 2-3 from long distance), was the game’s top man rebounding wise at 12. Two other Hoyas joined hm in double figure scoring – freshman guard Mac McClung and classmate Josh LeBlanc, a forward. Both scored 10 points for the Hoyas, who collectively logged 49.2% shooting, 44.4% from long distance.
Creighton had Alexander and four others score in double figures, as junior guard Davion Mintz dropped 17 points, freshmen Marcus Zegarowski and Samson Froling, a guard and center, respectively, produced 11 points each, and sophomore wing Mitch Ballock produced 10. The team's shooting numbers were 47.6% from the field and 44.8% beyond the arc.
As a group the BlueJays generated 18 fast break points – 12 more than Georgetown – a point their coach Greg McDermott labeled “huge”, coupled with “with the fact our points in the paint were about even (34-32 Hoya advantage), which is an area I was really concerned about”.
Ewing on his team getting beat down the floor: “We just have to make the effort…When we score or turn it over or whatever happens on the offensive end, we have to bust our butt to get back on the defensive end and get stops.
“And there were a few times when we started jogging back. They’re a team that pushes the ball just like we try and do. And they took advantage of it”.
Creighton (11-8 overall, 2-4 in BIG EAST) is curiously listed a half a game behind Georgetown (12-7, 2-4) by the league. Outside of two teams atop BIG East standings, the remaining eight are separated by just a game at most in the conference’s loss column. Hope is not lost for any team.
McDermott commented “So it’s a mess in the middle. Villanova (5-0) and Marquette (5-1) overall are off to great starts. But I think they are going to get nicked as well as time goes on”.
Ewing concurred, saying “Everybody’s close. Villanova, they’re doing well. But on any given night anybody can beat anybody”. To get some of those ‘W’s’, his crew must “take care of the things we have to take are of with ourselves. Then the wins will come”.
Their next chance at doing so stands this Sunday, when Ewing et al travel to NYC’s Madison Square Garden, locking horns with St. John’s. Tip-off is noon EST.
Creighton is off until Saturday, when they welcome Butler for a 730p CST start.