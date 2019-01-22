HoyaReport.com

January 22, 2019 - After yet another disappointing, close loss, one in which the sweet nectar of victory was close hand, head coach Pat Ewing seemed a tad resigned. No, that would denote submission, it’s just G’Town’s head coach has seen the movie and outcome previously this season.

“I have to digest it and go back and watch the film. I thought we had our opportunities to win the game” said Ewing afterward of his squad’s 91-87 home loss to Creighton, before 5,230 patrons. Highlighting an exchange that epitomized his opinion, Ewing continued recalled “Felt that Jessie got fouled…one shot he took no call was made. Then we went in scramble mode, we can’t let Alexander, he had a wide-open three, he was killing us all night”.

That sequence started with senior Hoya center Jessie Govan’s contested two-point shot through contact with 1:12 in regulation, G’Town up 85-84, ending after sophomore BlueJay guard Ty-Shon Alexander’s lead producing three ball 17 seconds later. Georgetown would never get closer.

Alexander led all scorers with 26 points via 8-16 shooting overall, 6-11 on three pointers, was the top CU rebounder with seven caroms, also tying for team best assist honors (four). Sixteen of his points were tallied in first half action, while Alexander stood as a shooting threat throughout.

Georgetown, up 42-41 at intermission, suffered a 12-5 from start until the first TV timeout of the second half. Of that, Ewing noted “It’s hard to say. We have to come out with more energy, more effort. That’s one of the things I’ve been telling them all year long.

“For the last three days, we didn’t have three great practices especially coming off the losses that we had, and it showed tonight at some point, some periods of the game”.



