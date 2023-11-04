Georgetown Women's Basketball, despite being dealt a crushing blow, is poised to improve upon last season's 14-17 mark. Leading the charge is Darnell Haney, in his first year at Georgetown.

Haney's original role was that of associate head coach, not interim bench leader. What happened to elevate him?

Then Hoya head coach Tasha Butts announcing a 4.11.23 decision to temporarily abdicate her coaching duties due to advanced breast cancer, instead needing to focus on recovery, occurred. By 5.11.23, the school indicated Haney was elevated to interim HC. On October 23, Butts transitioned, ensuring he finishes at least 2023-24 in the first chair.

Clearly Butt's unfortunate sojourn has impacted the entire program.

"Right now, ti's tough because i'm thinking about Coach Tasha" shared Haney at the team's preseason open practice, held just two days before Butts left us. He went on to note the players have been understandably impacted, yet are still pushing forward. Incorporating two program mantras, Haney then indicated everyone has embraced "Earned Never Given" while being "Tasha Tough" through it all.

Butts had faith in what Haney brings to the table, declaring to GUHoyas.com: "This is a fantastic hire for our program, Darnell is someone that I have crossed paths with many years on the recruiting trail and I have always respected the way that he works,...When deciding on how I wanted to assemble my staff, he was the perfect fit. He is someone that will bring a ton of experience, especially having been a head coach himself. I was looking for someone that shared my values on and off the court and he checked every box. Georgetown University is a prestigious institution, and adding someone of his caliber to our family is an absolute home run hire."

