Published Jan 7, 2025
Hoyas and Golden Eagles to Dance Tonight
Ron Bailey
Publisher

Georgetown faces its most potent challenge of the 2024-25 season, tonight. Basic Info is here:

What: Georgetown (12-2/32-0/2nd in BIG EAST) at Marquette (13-2/4-0/1st)

When: 1.7.25, 8p EST

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Tix: Seats begin at $1 each!

Broadcast: CBSSN, 106.7 FM

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

How do team stats look?

Georgetown at Marquette Statistics 
StatGeorgetown/Big East RankMarquette/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

75.6 ppg/7th

80.4/3rd

PPG Allowed

63 ppg/1st

66.4 ppg/3rd

FG%

47.5%/3rd

46.2$/7th

FG% Allowed

38%/1st

43.3%/9th

3pt %

31.2%/10th

32.5%/9th

3pt% Allowed

32.3%/5th

30.5%/3rd

RPG

37.9 rpg/4th

34.4 rpg/10th

Georgetown, coached by ED Cooley, sees frosh big man Thomas Sorber pour in 15.4 ppg, 10th tops in the BIG EAST. Junior guard Jayden Epps follows closely - 14.7 ppg/13th - while two more Hoyas have conference Top 30 marks in sophomore guard Malik Mack and grad wing Micah Peavy, who come in at 13.7 ppg/18th and 13.3 ppg/22nd, respectively.

Sorber also has excelled on the boards, where he paces the BIG EAST at 8.1 rpg. MU, coached by Shaka Smart, trails in this department precipitously, as senior forward David Joplin pulls down 5.5 each time out, landing him 16th in the league.

Offensively is another matter; senior wing Kam Jones is third in the conference dropping 20.3 ppg. He's displaying All-American chops. Jopling lands 16th at 14.1 ppg

Circle back for postgame coverage.

