Hoyas and Golden Eagles to Dance Tonight

Georgetown faces its most potent challenge of the 2024-25 season, tonight.

Georgetown, coached by ED Cooley, sees frosh big man Thomas Sorber pour in 15.4 ppg, 10th tops in the BIG EAST. Junior guard Jayden Epps follows closely - 14.7 ppg/13th - while two more Hoyas have conference Top 30 marks in sophomore guard Malik Mack and grad wing Micah Peavy, who come in at 13.7 ppg/18th and 13.3 ppg/22nd, respectively.

Sorber also has excelled on the boards, where he paces the BIG EAST at 8.1 rpg. MU, coached by Shaka Smart, trails in this department precipitously, as senior forward David Joplin pulls down 5.5 each time out, landing him 16th in the league.

Offensively is another matter; senior wing Kam Jones is third in the conference dropping 20.3 ppg. He's displaying All-American chops. Jopling lands 16th at 14.1 ppg

Circle back for postgame coverage.