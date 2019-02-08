What about team stats? We have them:

2.8.19 - Tomorrow, Georgetown and Butler tangle again, their first battle being an 84-76 Georgetown road victory . Game information for Saturday's clash follows:

A season long reality, senior center Jessie Govan leads the Hoyas, now scoring 18.3 ppg, the seventh highest mark in BIG EAST competition. Also a 2018-19 trend, freshman point guard James Akinjo trails him on the Hoyas - hIs present 13.6 ppg is the 17th highest conference mark.

Again, Govan is best on the team in rebounding (8.3 rpg), placing him second in the league. Freshman forward Josh LeBlanc stands 7th in the BIG EAST with seven rebounders per contest, solidifying his bonafides as the teams runner up best rebounder, as he's done for essentially all of 2018-19. Akinjo leads Georgetown and the league in assists, with 6.5 helpers each game.

Junior Kamar Baldwin's 19.3 ppg paces Butler and stands as the BIG EAST's sixth top output in league games. No one else makes the BIG East's top 30 players.

Jordan Tucker does when it comes to rebounding, as his 5.8 rpg number is 14th in the conference, first on the Bulldogs. Junior center Sean McDermott snags 5.2 rpg, good for 19th in league play. Sophomore guard Aaron Thompson is the top Bulldog assister (3.8 apg), slotting him ninth conference-wide.

Be sure to return!