Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 11:42:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoyas and Bulldogs clash again

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

2.8.19 - Tomorrow, Georgetown and Butler tangle again, their first battle being an 84-76 Georgetown road victory. Game information for Saturday's clash follows:

What: Butler (13-10, 4-6 and 7th in BiG EAST) at Georgetown (15-8, 5-5, 4th)

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

When: Noon, January 9, 2019

Tix: Seats start at $25 each

Broadcast: TV (MASN2), Radio (WTEM 980, Rich Chvotkin on the call)

Real time, in-game chat: Premium Court

What about team stats? We have them:

Butler @ Georgetown '19 Stats
Stat (in BIG EAST play) Georgetown/BE rank Butler/BE rank 

Points per game

81.7 ppg (1st)

73.2 ppg (6th)

Points per game allowed

80.5 ppg (10th)

73.8 ppg (4th)

Field goal percentage

44.7% (8th)

45% (7th)

3 pt field goal percentage

40.3% (2nd)

36.5% (5th)

Field goal percentage defense

43.9% (4th)

46.7% (8th)

Rebounds

39.4 rpg (1st)

33.1 rpg (9th)

Assists

17.9 apg (1st)

12.7 apg (10th)

A season long reality, senior center Jessie Govan leads the Hoyas, now scoring 18.3 ppg, the seventh highest mark in BIG EAST competition. Also a 2018-19 trend, freshman point guard James Akinjo trails him on the Hoyas - hIs present 13.6 ppg is the 17th highest conference mark.

Again, Govan is best on the team in rebounding (8.3 rpg), placing him second in the league. Freshman forward Josh LeBlanc stands 7th in the BIG EAST with seven rebounders per contest, solidifying his bonafides as the teams runner up best rebounder, as he's done for essentially all of 2018-19. Akinjo leads Georgetown and the league in assists, with 6.5 helpers each game.

Junior Kamar Baldwin's 19.3 ppg paces Butler and stands as the BIG EAST's sixth top output in league games. No one else makes the BIG East's top 30 players.

Jordan Tucker does when it comes to rebounding, as his 5.8 rpg number is 14th in the conference, first on the Bulldogs. Junior center Sean McDermott snags 5.2 rpg, good for 19th in league play. Sophomore guard Aaron Thompson is the top Bulldog assister (3.8 apg), slotting him ninth conference-wide.

Be sure to return!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}