











During a strong 84-76 road win at Butler's Hinkle Arena, Georgetown’s senior wing Greg Malinowski had well, a game, logging a career high 26 points on a whopping 10-12 shooting from the floor, 6-7 on long balls. Such prodigious offensive performance bested everyone in the tilt while coming in a cameo starting role, as freshman guard Mac McClung traveled but didn’t play due to a gimpy ankle.

An initial examination illustrates a Hoya bonanza: Senior center Jessie Govan finished with 17 points, while freshmen James Akinjo (point guard) and Josh LeBlanc (forward) contributed 12 apiece. As a unit, head coach Pat Ewing’s guys shot 52.9% overall and 54.5% on three pointers, while leading by 16 with just over two minutes and 45 seconds to play.

While a good, solid win, the Hoyas made it more difficult than necessary. A primary antagonist? Free throw shooting.

Yes, charity stripes makes, or misses more accurately. The Hoyas, better than a 70% free throw shooting team for the year went 18-32 (56.3%) tonight, a key reason Butler was able hang around and make a game of it.

Another chink in G’town’s armor was rebounding – Govan and Malinwoski led the team with six each, but the Bulldogs won that battle writ large 43-34. Junior guard Kamar Baldwin led Butler/contest with nine rebounds (and 17 points), sophomore wing Jordan Tucker logged eight followed by senior center Nate Fowler’s seven.

Handling changing defenses was a slight point of Hoya concern, with a 3-2 zone helping Butler cobble together a six point scoring advantage over approximately four second half minutes. Head Butler Coach Lavall Jordan also deployed a 1-2-2 zone, while picking up with ¾ court pressure also.

Never accepting defeat, Butler later earned a 12-1 run to close the game, with that open court pressure producing Georgetown instability. Govan and Akinjo secured the victory by nailing five of six free throws.

Butler, which mustered 41.1% from the field and 36% on long balls is now 9-5 on the 2018-19 season, 0-1 in BIG East play. Jordan and his guys welcome Creighton Saturday, a 12p EST tip off.

Georgetown (11-3, 1-0), returns to DC where they away St. John’s. The Johnnies stride into Capital One Arena noon Saturday as well.