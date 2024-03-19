After a rampage through the BIG EAST Tournament, one culminating in falling to champion UConn in Final action, the 22-11 Hoyas, coached by Darnell Haney, are still competing. Washington awaits, Thursday, March 21st, 10p EST. Seattle's Alaska Airline Arena, UW's home gym is the site.



What's the deal?

The newly minted WBIT, or Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament, brings 32, non-NCAA invited NCAA ladies' programs together in competition. Per GUHoyas.com:

>>In 2023, the NCAA announced the creation of an annual 32-team postseason invitation tournament for women's basketball, which will be owned and funded by the NCAA.

>>The WBIT Committee seeded only the top half of the 32-team field. The remaining 16 teams were placed into the bracket by the WBIT Committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

>>The 2024 semifinals and championship will be played at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis.

>>Preliminary WBIT games are being televised on ESPN+, while the semifinals will be on ESPNU, and the finals will be on ESPN2.The BIG EAST Conference boasted the most bids with four as the Hoyas are joining Seton Hall, Villanova and St. John's in the tournament.

What about the Huskies. Again, per GUHoyas.com:

>>Washington is 16-14 on the season and went 6-12 in Pac-12 play.

>>The squad fell to Arizona in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament by a score of 58-50.

>>Freshman guard Sayvia Sellers earned a Pac-12 Media Award being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.



Be sure to tune in and support the Hoyas!





