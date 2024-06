This past Saturday, Georgetown made another move into the world of modern college basketball; HC Ed Cooley and staff held the program's first ever team camp. A confab consisting of high school teams/players, team camps are held at and by colleges. Teams pay to participate, with many competing boasting possible future recruits.

Team camps litter the college basketball ecosystem. Again, this is the first time Georgetown has endeavored to have him.

Great for Cooley et al, it was a success, as the larger DMV hoops community - only one school, St. Joe's Prep out of Philly - was able to inspect facilities, meet program leaders, cheer for teams and generally enjoy themselves.

It was a winning day, for the Blue and Gray.

Following is a plethora of coverage, including player evals/interviews, tweets and on Premium Court, nuggets related specifically to the Hoyas, like who planned the camp and the staff's pursuit of another big man.

Enjoy, and double back later for coverage of this weekend's Georgetown Team Camp II.