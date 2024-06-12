Georgetown offered Class of 2026 guard, Prince Alexander Moody, placing them with VCU, Styracuse, Providence, Rhode Island and others in that cohort. Moody, a 6'2" guard that finishes, finds, scores, is definitely a guy whose profile will appreciate as more know of this Bishop McNamara (MD) and Team Takeover (Nike/EYBL) standout.

