Published Mar 9, 2025
Hoya Street: GU Tastes DePaul Defeat
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

When Georgetown lost at DePaul 83-77 as the conference's seventh team vs it's tenth, emotions were sparked, loyalties triggered. Hoya World went to work, expressing their sentiments.

Below is a collection of said dialogue.


Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings