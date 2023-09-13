News More News
Hoya BBQ, Meet and Greet Set For Saturday

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
The original plan for Saturday's event included a barbecue, followed by an extremely rare chance to see the Hoyas' preseason scrimmage each other. Georgetown's Athletics Engagement group masterminded a great event for Blue and Grey fans.

Enter the NCAA, who in expected fashion doused the flames of Hoya excitement, informing the school such a basketball exhibition is disallowed due to timing - it's too early in the calendar year for official hoops activities.

In typical Hoya fashion, the show pushed forward. Gone was the scrimmage, with a player meet and greet being offered instead.

The following graphic predated NCAA intrusion and mentions the scrimmage, yet boasts other pertinent event information.

To reiterate: THERE IS NO SCRIMMAGE, it's been exchanged for a meet and greet. The latter is equally as rare as preseason scrimmaging!

Enjoy!


{{ article.author_name }}