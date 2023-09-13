The original plan for Saturday's event included a barbecue, followed by an extremely rare chance to see the Hoyas' preseason scrimmage each other. Georgetown's Athletics Engagement group masterminded a great event for Blue and Grey fans.



Enter the NCAA, who in expected fashion doused the flames of Hoya excitement, informing the school such a basketball exhibition is disallowed due to timing - it's too early in the calendar year for official hoops activities.



In typical Hoya fashion, the show pushed forward. Gone was the scrimmage, with a player meet and greet being offered instead.



The following graphic predated NCAA intrusion and mentions the scrimmage, yet boasts other pertinent event information.

To reiterate: THERE IS NO SCRIMMAGE, it's been exchanged for a meet and greet. The latter is equally as rare as preseason scrimmaging!



Enjoy!







