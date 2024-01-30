Eyewitness at The Amp
Despite the hostility and negative energy quizzically and relentlessly directed at all things Georgetown by Providence fans, it's present head coach who is also the guy that left PC just last year, there were some brave souls who ventured into Amica Mutual Arena. Georgetown patrons, that is.
Two such individuals are HoyaReport.com subscribers; Laidbackcoach and and CThoya9296, both Gold Members!
Their submissions regarding this 84-76 Hoya loss are excerpted below Laidbackcoach's complete offering is here, while CThoya9296's post is here.
Enjoy!
Laidbackcoach from The Amp
I was at the game. I am not sure I have ever experienced a college basketball atmosphere like that before. Maybe in 88 at the Carrier Dome with Cuse hosting our Hoyas, but not sure. It was tremendously fun. There were very few Gtown fans at the arena (or if they were there, they were smarter than me and took their colors off) Pregame was dangerous. Probably should not have walked into Blake's Tavern wearing Hoyas gear. Now I know what the Warriors felt like when being stalked by the Baseball Furys and the Turnbull ACs as they tried to make their way back to Coney Island. The anger was real yesterday ...Like 3-4 other losses we took this year, that game was very winnable. Cook is for real. You can make an argument that he was the second best player on the floor yesterday. If Sorber is close to as good as advertised, and we can add.... Epps is very talented and so very key for us. Once he improves his decision making, he can be an all conference player. Fielder's 1 v 1 defense around the post... We have a very tough stretch the beginning of February. Gonna need to pull a big upset to get a win in during the next 3-5 games. Our last three provided good opportunities but we blew it.
— Laidbackcoach
CThoya9296
Was there. It was all it was hyped up to be. Can confirm one of my daughter’s friends broke a leg in that mess. The atmosphere was equal parts electric and nuts...Up until that flagrant foul call at 1:40 left the entire building was in full butt clench mode. Mission accomplished. When Cooley came out 4 minutes before the game it was nasty. But he went to each corner...After the game the police tried to scoot him out but he stopped them and wouldn’t leave until the team was in the tunnel first...
— CTHoya9626