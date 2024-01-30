I was at the game. I am not sure I have ever experienced a college basketball atmosphere like that before. Maybe in 88 at the Carrier Dome with Cuse hosting our Hoyas, but not sure. It was tremendously fun. There were very few Gtown fans at the arena (or if they were there, they were smarter than me and took their colors off) Pregame was dangerous. Probably should not have walked into Blake's Tavern wearing Hoyas gear. Now I know what the Warriors felt like when being stalked by the Baseball Furys and the Turnbull ACs as they tried to make their way back to Coney Island. The anger was real yesterday ...Like 3-4 other losses we took this year, that game was very winnable. Cook is for real. You can make an argument that he was the second best player on the floor yesterday. If Sorber is close to as good as advertised, and we can add.... Epps is very talented and so very key for us. Once he improves his decision making, he can be an all conference player. Fielder's 1 v 1 defense around the post... We have a very tough stretch the beginning of February. Gonna need to pull a big upset to get a win in during the next 3-5 games. Our last three provided good opportunities but we blew it.

— Laidbackcoach