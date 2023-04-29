When Rowan Brumbaugh popped for Georgetown after deciding to leave Texas, DMV recruitniks were ecstatic; a native son was returning home. He's got love for DC and it's surrounding areas.

He reciprocates the feeling. Yesterday another data point proved it, as Brumbaugh, a collegiate freshman, was in town and decided to spend time at the Capital Classic's practice. In it's 50th iteration, the Capital Classic is one of the nation's top high school all star events, one freighted with alumni stars.

Brumbaugh specifically penned his attendance to Cap Classic participant and long time personal friend, Malik Bowman. A professional with Overtime Elite who graduates 12th grade this year, Bowman and Brumbaugh first played together in middle school, becoming great friends in the process.

Brumbaugh consented to an interview, one elaborating on Bowman and more, like why and how he redshirted last year at UT and his expectations for Georgetown Hoops this year and going forwward!

Interested in what Rowan had to say?

