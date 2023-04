Head Hoya HC Ed Cooley and staff are all over the map snapping up players left and right after being hired last month. Two high schoolers and a pair of college transfers have been bagged.

Well, add another transfer, as ex-Texas guard and DC native, Rowan Brumgaugh has agreed to join the Hoyas! He was a Rivals.com four star guy at Northfield Mount Hermon (MA), one ranked 74th nationally, 13th among point guards.

