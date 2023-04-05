Travel team basketball for high schoolers has returned. Yes, less than a week after college ball ended with UConn capturing another national title, the DMV Warm Up Showcase is here!

Scheduled for April 7th through 9th and slated to be held at The St. James, one of America's most inclusive exercise health clubs. A cavalcade of sports/work out options are provided by this Springfield, VA institution.

What should people expect from this sixth through 11th grade confab?

"Annually this event has been the launching pad to countless players breaking out" said Brian Inge, DMV Warm Up Showcase founder, who started and has managed the event for eight years. "Whether it's an unknown star who becomes a D1 player or a kid who is looking to be solidified as a Blue Chip".

Always boasting events managed at a top level, Inge, also St. James' Strategic Business Advisor, is extremely skilled at guiding the effort of varied people and organizations to a common goal. His work is flawless.

In addition to providing a platform for talented, ambitious players, fans and scouts will also benefit from the DMV Warm Up Showcase. Top competitors can be seen battling, up front and in person. This of course also relates to player and team tilts.

Inge made a good point - "It's so difficult to name the top matchups because it's so early in the spring and we've got so many great matchups all weekend" - yet did highlight a couple of games that interest him: "If I had to point out a few it would be 17u New World vs Team Thrill. Derik Queen has been on a tear since he stepped foot in my events before high school and will look to solidify himself as a Top 10 prospect and Khani Rooths is looking to build off of a strong season at IMG and catapult himself into that Top 25 range.

"Another would be the 16u We R 1 UAA vs the Washington Warriors 3SSB. Both I hear are really competitive and should be strong this summer".

Click here for the event's schedule. .

See you there, and be sure to circle back for event coverage!



