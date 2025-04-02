Crown Quarters Pits Hoyas and Huskers

What : Georgetown (18-15/8-12 in BIG EAST) vs Nebraska (18-14, 7-13 in Big Ten), College Basketball Crown Qtrs

The College Basketball Crown is chugging along, reaching it's quarterfinal round today. As a result, Georgetown's Hoyas take on a Big Ten foe. Let's take a look:

How do their team stats look?

HC Ed Cooley and Georgetown are in a state of flux, missing multiple contributors. This talent drain was known before arriving for Monday's thrilling win over Washington State, and was exacerbated by sickness, as presumptive leading scorer, starting junior guard Jayden Epps, was unavailable. Add frosh platoon guard Kayvaun Mulready to the list of surprising scratches. It's unknown if either will suit up against the Huskers.

With that in mind, sophomore guard Malik Mack is Cooley's chief scorer, dropping 12.5 ppg and 3.7 rpg. Next up is sophomore forward Jordan Burks' (5.5 ppg) while coming in second in scoring at 5.5 ppg and rebounding (3.2 rpg), given freshman forward Caleb Williams' 3.8 rpg.

When HC Fred Hoiberg looks at this roster, he sees a team best 20.3 ppg poured in by senior guard Brice Williams. Juwan Gray logs 14.1 ppg, while 10.1 ppg are supplied by Conner Essegian. They are senior guard, senior forward and junior backcourt guy, respectively,

When it comes to boarding, sophomore forward Berke Buyuktuncel is tops for Nebraska at 5.7 rpg.

Be sure to double back for coverage!