What: Georgetown (15-11-7-9/7th in BIG EAST) at Conneticut (18-9, 10-6/4th)

HC Ed Cooley and the Georgetown Men's hoops program take the floor again tonight. General Info is:

Thomas Sorber, the league's second best rebounder at 8.5 each game, also scoring 14.5 ppg, the Hoyas' second best mark. Unfortunately the 6'10" precocious freshman center's season has been shelved, due to a foot injury.

Still Leading Cooley's guys in scoring is grad wing Micah Peavy, who drops 16.2 ppg, seventh tops in the BIG EAST.

The Huskies of UConn, coached by Danny Hurley, enjoy 16.3 ppg from sophomore guard Solo Ball, landing him sixth in the conference. Slotting 19th in the BIG EAST, second among Huskes, is junior forward Alex Karaban at 13.5 ppg.



Hurley sees Tarris Reed pull down 6.1 rpg, the best Husky mark. A junior pivot, Reed is 13th in the BIG EAST.

Return for more converage!