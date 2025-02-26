Published Feb 26, 2025
Connecticut is Up Tonight
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

HC Ed Cooley and the Georgetown Men's hoops program take the floor again tonight. General Info is:

What: Georgetown (15-11-7-9/7th in BIG EAST) at Conneticut (18-9, 10-6/4th)

When: 2.26.25, 630p EST

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Tix: Seats begin at $12

Broadcast: FS1, Bloomberg 99.1 fm

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


Take a gander at team stats:

Georgetown at Connecticut Team Statistics 
Stats Georgetown/BIG East RankUConn/BIG East Rank

PPG

69.5 ppg/9th

73.7 ppg/5th

PPG Allowed

74.2 ppg/7th

71.6 ppg/6th

FG%

42%/9th

45.9%/4th

FG% Allowed

46%/9th

43.1%/3rd

3pt FG%

30.7%/9th

34.7%/5th

3pt FG% Allowed

39.2%/11th

35.1%/8th

RPG

12 rpg/2nd

10.8 rpg/4th

Thomas Sorber, the league's second best rebounder at 8.5 each game, also scoring 14.5 ppg, the Hoyas' second best mark. Unfortunately the 6'10" precocious freshman center's season has been shelved, due to a foot injury.

Still Leading Cooley's guys in scoring is grad wing Micah Peavy, who drops 16.2 ppg, seventh tops in the BIG EAST.

The Huskies of UConn, coached by Danny Hurley, enjoy 16.3 ppg from sophomore guard Solo Ball, landing him sixth in the conference. Slotting 19th in the BIG EAST, second among Huskes, is junior forward Alex Karaban at 13.5 ppg.

Hurley sees Tarris Reed pull down 6.1 rpg, the best Husky mark. A junior pivot, Reed is 13th in the BIG EAST.

Return for more converage!