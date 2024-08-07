Georgetown's big man room has been a question mark for months. Returning F/C Drew Fielder and rookie 4/5 Thomas Sorber were the only point patrollers on HC Ed Cooley's team. Clearly a season with two young bigs competing in the BIG EAST would be challenging.

Then Seal Diouf popped. A 6'9" Class of 2025 guy who has reclassed to 2024, Diouf brings immediate paint presence. This article talks about his decision.

A good pick up indeed, but Cooley and staff were not done: Welcome Julius Halaifonua.

Standing 7', 291 pounds, Halaifonua, a '25 guy himself, comes to DC via his native New Zealand, and the NBA's Global Academy. He announced the decision, one that saw Halafonua choose G'Town over UNC, Kansas and a slew of others, August 5th.

What kind of player is Julius?

Per a coach who has recruited Halafonua,, "He’s a modern day big that moves well for his size! He has the skillset to stretch it to 3 can really pass and has great touch around the rim", while another thinks shooting range "out to around 23-24 feet" can be expected.

For more on Halafornua, visit Premium Court.

