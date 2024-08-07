PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Confirmed: Halaifonua Chooses Hoyadom

Rivals.com has slotted Julius Halaifonua a four star player.
Rivals.com has slotted Julius Halaifonua a four star player. (FIBA)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Georgetown's big man room has been a question mark for months. Returning F/C Drew Fielder and rookie 4/5 Thomas Sorber were the only point patrollers on HC Ed Cooley's team. Clearly a season with two young bigs competing in the BIG EAST would be challenging.

Then Seal Diouf popped. A 6'9" Class of 2025 guy who has reclassed to 2024, Diouf brings immediate paint presence. This article talks about his decision.

A good pick up indeed, but Cooley and staff were not done: Welcome Julius Halaifonua.

Standing 7', 291 pounds, Halaifonua, a '25 guy himself, comes to DC via his native New Zealand, and the NBA's Global Academy. He announced the decision, one that saw Halafonua choose G'Town over UNC, Kansas and a slew of others, August 5th.

What kind of player is Julius?

Per a coach who has recruited Halafonua,, "He’s a modern day big that moves well for his size! He has the skillset to stretch it to 3 can really pass and has great touch around the rim", while another thinks shooting range "out to around 23-24 feet" can be expected.

For more on Halafornua, visit Premium Court.

Below are related tweets, some touching upon his play, others being related to recruitment, including fan trash talk.

Enjoy, and double back for more soon!


Tweet Locker

