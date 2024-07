Yesterday, it was teased the long-standing, often mal-reported and recklessly commented on Georgetown search for at least another big player would end. Today. The public posting is here. Premium Court got the hint, first.

Well, today is here, and once again good sources get it right - the Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, have lured Seal Diouf , '25 C/F out of Dunn School (CA) and Vegas Elite (EYBl). Longtime G'Town uber-fan, X/Twitter's @HoyaParonoia ran across proof.

When is Diouf scheduled to arrive at Georgetown? Frankly, it's in flux. For more on that and additional information regarding Diouf, a 6'9", Rivals.com three star guy, visit Premium Court!

Much more will also be published, soon!