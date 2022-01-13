Battle of the Bulldogs Tonight

Two teams with bulldog mascots take a bite of each other tonight, as it's Georgetown at Butler. General game information is:

Normally coached by Pat Ewing, tonight the Hoyas are led on the bench by assistant coach Louis Orr. The team is paced in scoring by 14.4 points per game (10th in the league) by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed. Kaiden Rice, a graduate forward puts in 13.7 ppg, good for 12th in the BIG EAST, while sophomore point guard Dante Harris' 13 points each time out slots 16th in the conference.



Lavelle Jordan, Butler's head coach, gets 10.4 ppg from a pair of frontcourt guys, senior Bryce Golden and freshman Jordan Taylor. Both are ranked 30th by the BIG EAST.

When it comes to cleaning glass, nobody in the BIG EAST has averages more than Mohammed's 8.5 per game. Butler gets 5.3 rpg from Bryce Nze, a graduate forward. His total falls outside of the conference's top 30 cut off.



