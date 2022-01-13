 HoyaReport - Battle of the Bulldogs Tonight
Battle of the Bulldogs Tonight

Aminu Mohammed again leads the team in scoring and rebounding
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Two teams with bulldog mascots take a bite of each other tonight, as it's Georgetown at Butler. General game information is:

What: Butler (8-6/1-2 in BIG EAST) vs Georgetown (6-6/0-1)

When: 1.13.22, 7p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $1 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 (radio), Sirius XM 884, Radio.com

In-game stats: GUHoyas.com

Real-time chat: Premium Court

What do the teams put up statistically?

Butler at Georgetown '22 Team Statistics
Stat GU/BIG EAST Rank BU/BIG EAST Rank

Points per game

75.9 ppg/6th

63.4 ppg/f11th

Points per game allowed

74.6 ppg/11th

62.6 ppg/2nd

Field Goal %

43%/11th

43.3%/9th

Field Goal % allowed

43.8%/11th

31.4%/5th

3pt Field Goal %

38%/1st

32.7%/7th

3pt Field Goal % allowed

35.4%/11th

31.4%/5th

Rebounds per game

40.8 rpg/2nd

31.4 rpg/11th

Normally coached by Pat Ewing, tonight the Hoyas are led on the bench by assistant coach Louis Orr. The team is paced in scoring by 14.4 points per game (10th in the league) by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed. Kaiden Rice, a graduate forward puts in 13.7 ppg, good for 12th in the BIG EAST, while sophomore point guard Dante Harris' 13 points each time out slots 16th in the conference.

Lavelle Jordan, Butler's head coach, gets 10.4 ppg from a pair of frontcourt guys, senior Bryce Golden and freshman Jordan Taylor. Both are ranked 30th by the BIG EAST.

When it comes to cleaning glass, nobody in the BIG EAST has averages more than Mohammed's 8.5 per game. Butler gets 5.3 rpg from Bryce Nze, a graduate forward. His total falls outside of the conference's top 30 cut off.

Return for more coverage!

In the pregame realm, enjoy What They Do: Butler in DC '22.

