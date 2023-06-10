The former staff at Georgetown, led by hall of fame player Pat Ewing, recruited Class of 2024's Ty Bevins. in fact, Ewing's Hoyas' were one of the first high major programs to pursue him.



Now that Ewing et al have departed, are the program's new HC, Ed Cooley, and staff pursuing this 6'5", multi-positioned, leadership-capable standout?



Per him at the Capital Hoops; Summer League play this week, Cooley and gang have not continued his recruitment. Yet others, like Pitt and Chattanooga are in pursuit.

Check out Bevins, ranked 123rd and affixed a four star designation by Rivals.com, in his own words, below. it's clear he's pushing forward, continues to lead and love teammates and more!

