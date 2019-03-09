HoyaReport.com

March, 9, 2019 - The last time they played, Georgetown fell to Marquette in dramatic fashion. Since then the Hoyas have been up and down, winning a big game, losing the following week when a victory was expected. Marquette has continued to position itself in America's top 20 - currently 16th - though recently three consecutive defeats have been realized.

Today, they lock horns again. The contest means much to Pat Ewing and his Hoya team, a program in need of another signature win, one that could not only eliminate a first round game in next week's BIG EAST Tournament - helping advancement in the process - but also increase chances of national postseason tournament participation.

Game information follows:

What: Georgetown (18-12, 8-9/4th in BIG EAST) at Marquette (23-7, 12-5/2nd)

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI, 3.9.19, 230p EST

Tix: Seats start at $53 each!

Broadcast: FOX (TV), The Team 980/SiriusXM channel 309 and 981 with Rich Chvotkin on the call (radio).

Real time in-game chat: Premium Court

