HoyaReport.com

Another shot at clipping Golden Eagles
March, 9, 2019 - The last time they played, Georgetown fell to Marquette in dramatic fashion. Since then the Hoyas have been up and down, winning a big game, losing the following week when a victory was expected. Marquette has continued to position itself in America's top 20 - currently 16th - though recently three consecutive defeats have been realized.
Today, they lock horns again. The contest means much to Pat Ewing and his Hoya team, a program in need of another signature win, one that could not only eliminate a first round game in next week's BIG EAST Tournament - helping advancement in the process - but also increase chances of national postseason tournament participation.
Game information follows:
What: Georgetown (18-12, 8-9/4th in BIG EAST) at Marquette (23-7, 12-5/2nd)
Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI, 3.9.19, 230p EST
Tix: Seats start at $53 each!
Broadcast: FOX (TV), The Team 980/SiriusXM channel 309 and 981 with Rich Chvotkin on the call (radio).
Real time in-game chat: Premium Court
What about team statistics? BIG EAST play numbers are here:
|Statistic
|G'Town/BIG EAST rank
|Marquette/BE rank
|
Points per game
|
79 ppg/1st
|
75.1 ppg/4th
|
Points per game allowed
|
80.4 ppg/10th
|
70.6 ppg/2nd
|
FG%
|
43.6%/9th
|
46.9%/1st
|
3pt FG%
|
36.1%/3rd
|
39.9%/1st
|
Rebounds
|
38.9 rpg/1st
|
34.7 rpg/7th
|
Assists
|
17.12 apg/1st
|
12.76 apg/9th
Despite laying an egg at DePaul this week, senior center Jessie Govan, as he's done all season, pacing the Hoyas in points with 17.5 ppg, good for eighth in the BIG EAST, along with 7.8 rpg, landing him fourth conference-wide.
Following him in Blue and Grey is freshman guard Mac McClung (13.6 ppg/18th) and rookie forward Josh LeBlanc (7.2 rpg/7th).
Freshman guard James Akinjo is the team's and conference's top assist guy, dishing out 6.06 helpers, each time out.
Marcus Howard, who played minimally the last time these squads battled, has been the BIG EAST's most consistent and productive scorer all season, logging 24.7 ppg, best in the league. He's followed on the Golden Eagle's roster by junior forward Sam Hauser (15.4 ppg/12th).
Hauser owns his team's best rebounding mark at 7.3 rpg, the conference's 6th top number Next is sophomore center Theo John's 5.7 rpg, landing him 12th in the BIG EAST.
More than simply a great college scorer, Howard is his team's best assister at 3.88 apg, landing him seventh on the the BIG EAST's league play listing.