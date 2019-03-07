HoyaReport.com

March 7, 2019 - After defeating Seton Hall in exciting fashion last weekend, thereby securing a third place BIG EAST Conference position, much was on the line for Georgetown in Chicago last night. Taking down DePaul stood as a chance to solidify their league standing and avoid an early round conference tourney matchup, giving head coach Pat Ewing's team more of a chance to proceed deep into it.

Winning next weekend's confab will secure NCAA Tournament participaction. Minimally, at least progressing deeply would further enhance the Hoyas' slim chances of competing in this year's Big Dance.

With this as backdrop, last night's contest - also a possibility for Ewing to rack up three consecutive league wins for the first time since taking G'Town's helm as coach last spring - had huge ramifications. Surely the Hoyas would down DePaul, the BIG EAST's last placed team, particularly when to a man, they claimed after defeating Seton hall doing so was a priority.

Well, it didn't happen. As the saying goes "the only thing you are sure of is that you aren't sure of anything any more", sage advice for the Hoya Nation presently, given DePaul's 101-69 pulverizing of Georgetown.

Yes, pulverizing. The Hoyas never led or tied, trailed by as much as 27 in first half play, 38 during the second stanza. They shot 35% overall & 25% on three pointers, over nine and nearly 12 percentage points than the then-season average, respectively.

Only two Hoyas scored in double figures; freshman guard's Mac McClung and James Akinjo dropped 13 points each, with the latter also logging a team best seven assists.



