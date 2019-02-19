What : Villanova (20-6 overall, 11-2/1st in BIG EAST) vs Georgetown (15-10, 5-7/6th)

February 19th, 2019 - Tomorrow, Georgetown gets yet another opportunity to stamp the season, redirect the direction of its 2018-19 season, by vanquishing a highly regarded foe. Villanova, the 16th/17th ranked team in the country, comes to town, one that previously defeated Georgetown.

As usual, senior center Jessie Govan paces Georgetown with 17.9 ppg, landing him 7th in BIG EAST play. Following Govan for the Hoyas is freshman guard Mac McClung, who has burst into the league's top 30 players in conference play with 14.1 ppg, 17th conference wide.

Govan continues to be G'Town's top rebounder (8.2 rpg/2nd), while freshman forward Josh LeBlanc is once again second, this time via 6.8 rpg, placing him 8th conference-wide. Freshman point guard James Akinjo's hold on BIG EAST and Hoya bragging rights as lead assister remains, given his 5.75 apg produced.

Villanova, which took down Georgetown 77-65 earlier this month, gets a team tops 19.5 ppg from senior guard Phil Booth, the league's 4th best mark. Following closely in production and team/BIG EAST rank is senior forward Eric Paschall at 19.4 ppg/5th.

Pachall is 'Nova's best rebounder, pulling down 7.2 rpg, 5th in league play. Jermaine Samuels, a sophomore forward, follows with 5.5 rpg, placing him 15th in the BIG EAST. When it comes to assists, Booth's 4.46 apg is the conference's 3rd top mark.

