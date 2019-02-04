HoyaReport.com

February 4, 2019 - After a choppy first half, one in which Georgetown ended with a one-point lead via James Akinjo’s buzzer beating three pointer, the Hoyas went down to homestanding Villanova by five twice in the second half before equalizing the score, again after an Akinjo three ball. With 7:27 remaining, there was obvious hope G’Town could break a seven game losing streak to ‘Nova.

It didn’t’ happen, as the Wildcats rattled off eight straight points before outscoring Georgetown 16-2 over the course of around six minutes, finally securing a 77-65 win. A listed 14,506, Wells Fargo Center witnessed ‘Nova pull away and G’Town flop.

How did it occur?

“Tied it at 53-53, I felt we started hunting shots. You know we have to make the right play…if we’re going to win” said G’Town’s head coach Pat Ewing, when asked the question. “Came in hunting shots, guys were open. Have to make the right play.

“And then they just took the turnovers or the missed shots, and was able to baskets off of them”.

The Hoyas shot just 33.3% in the second half, 33.8% overall. Their 25%, last stanza three ball shooting clip is instructive, as is the 8-28 (30.8%) mark from beyond the arc over 40 minutes.

Part of their shooting woes can be attributed to Jessie Govan’s bad outing. A senior center and the team’s best outside threat, Govan faced consistent foul trouble, finally being disqualified with just less than five minutes remaining, his team down six.

Despite “Every team in the BIG EAST wants to get him in foul trouble, and unfortunately today was the case”, Ewing felt his team is equipped to handle Govan’s abysmal production – 0 points, two rebounds in just over 13 minutes. For context, prior to Sunday he contributed 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds in league competition, good for fourth and first, respectively, among BIG EAST players.

Another consistent thorn in Georgetown’s side? Sophomore guard Collin Gillespie, who notched a career high 30 points, work largely produced through prodigious long ball shooting (6-11). He also pulled down seven rebounds, another personal best.

“You give up 30 to...Gillespie. You focus on him, you know that he can shoot, but then we just gave him too much air space” recounted Ewing, “and he was able to knock down all those threes”.



