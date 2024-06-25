As a 6-foot-8 beast among boys with the ability to run the floor and finish, pop out and pocket corner 3-pointers, and embrace contact, Class of 2027 Bishop McNamara forward Brandon Woodard is tracking as one of the elite players in the DMV area. As his growth as a traditional post player and skilled, mobile forward has continued, Woodard has steadily risen as one of the top recruits in the 2027 class nationally.

Woodard thrived during Georgetown team camp and was offered by the Hoyas during that time. Woodard shined during the Capital Hoops Summer League at DeMatha, playing a prominent role for a McNamara team teeming with Division-I caliber recruits and high end, high rising athletes.

During McNamara's thorough 77-41 dismantling of DeMatha on June 3, Woodard scored 13 points (6-for-8 FG), grabbed six boards, and had two steals in 17 minutes. He's readying himself for the rigors of a bigger role next season. With his catch and post game materializing and more consistency in his mid range jumper and ability to space the floor out with his deft 3-point touch, the product he brings to the floor very much aligns with today's high major game.

Woodard still needs to pack muscle onto a spindly frame. As he plays consistent minutes against bigger bodies and rim protectors, he will need to fill out his frame to handle those hard hits in the post. He's developed a smooth finishing repertoire, catching and taking one dribble and sticking shots around the rim with proficiency. As Ed Cooley's first offer in the 2027 class, the long term upside is certainly evident in Woodard's game.

West Virginia also offered Woodard on June 8.

Head back for more on Woodard, including an exclusive interview from DMV Live, this past weekend.

