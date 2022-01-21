 HoyaReport - Wildcats This Way Come
Wildcats This Way Come

Collin Gillespie makes Villanova go.
Collin Gillespie makes Villanova go.
After losing to Providence last night, Georgetown is back in action tomorrow against the current BIG EAST Conference men's basketball standard bearer, Villanova. Challenges don't stop in this league!

Basic game information is:

What: Villanova (13-5, 2-2 in BIG EAST, 11th nationally) at Georgetown (6-9, 0-4)

When: 1.22.22, noon EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $35 each!

Broadcast: Fox, Team 980, Sirius 381, Radio.com

In-game stats: GUHoyas.com

Real-time chat: Premium Court

Individually, Georgetown is now led in scoring by graduate forward Kaiden Rice (13.9 ppg, 13th in league). He's supplanted freshman guard Aminu Mohammed, who kicks in 13.7 ppg, good for 15th in the conference. Standing 17th among league scorers, third on the Blue and Gray is graduate guard Don Carey via 13.5 ppg, with sophomore point guard Dante Harris trailing closely at 12.6 ppg, slotting him 21st in the BIG EAST.

Mohammed has also fallen backward slightly in rebounding as well; despite still pacing Georgetown with 8.4 rpg; he's now second in the league.

For the Wildcats, senior forward Jermaine Samuels is the top rebounder at 6.5 each time out, placing him 17th among BIG East players.

Senior point guard Collin Gillespie stands first on VU, third in the league at 16.7 ppg. Junior guard Justin Moore scores exactly one point less, landing him seventh in the BIG EAST.

What about team stats?

Villanova at Georgetown '22 Team Statistics
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST rank 'Nova/BIG East rank

Points per game

74.2 ppg/7th

72.1 ppg/8th

Points per game allowed

75.9 ppg/11th

60.2 ppg/1st

Field Goal %

42%/10th

42.2%/9th

Field Goal % allowed

44.5%/11th

39.9%/4th

3pt Field Goal %

38.1%/1st

35.6%/3rd

3pt Field Goal % allowed

35.6%/10th

30.8%/2nd

Rebounds per game

40.1 rpg/3rd

36.2 rpg/9th

