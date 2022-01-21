Wildcats This Way Come

After losing to Providence last night , Georgetown is back in action tomorrow against the current BIG EAST Conference men's basketball standard bearer, Villanova. Challenges don't stop in this league!

Individually, Georgetown is now led in scoring by graduate forward Kaiden Rice (13.9 ppg, 13th in league). He's supplanted freshman guard Aminu Mohammed, who kicks in 13.7 ppg, good for 15th in the conference. Standing 17th among league scorers, third on the Blue and Gray is graduate guard Don Carey via 13.5 ppg, with sophomore point guard Dante Harris trailing closely at 12.6 ppg, slotting him 21st in the BIG EAST.



Mohammed has also fallen backward slightly in rebounding as well; despite still pacing Georgetown with 8.4 rpg; he's now second in the league.



For the Wildcats, senior forward Jermaine Samuels is the top rebounder at 6.5 each time out, placing him 17th among BIG East players.



Senior point guard Collin Gillespie stands first on VU, third in the league at 16.7 ppg. Junior guard Justin Moore scores exactly one point less, landing him seventh in the BIG EAST.

