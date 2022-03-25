Who These Guys Are: Brendan Straughn

Georgetown, who released two staff members last week, is still in flux despite today's hiring of Kevin Nickleberry - first confirmed by HoyaReport.com. Resultantly, the program currently has one, maybe two openings, depending on internal re-assignment.

The series Who These Guys Are attempts to present possible coaching options for head coach Pat Ewing, based on names heard via sources. Today's edition, Part 2, focuses on Brendan Straughn.

A four year college coaching veteran, Straughn (32), has spent the last three years at St. Joseph's University. The season before that he was also an assistant, this time with Loyola (MD).

It's been at St. Joe's that he's demonstrated prodigious recruiting skills, luring a top prospect in each of his trio of Hawk seasons: Jordan Hall, who per reports is off to try professional ball was landed in 2019, while 2020 saw the arrival of Erik Reynolds, a First Team All-Rookie and Rookie of the year runner-up, Atlantic 10 Conference honor holder.

Also while at St. Joe' s, Straughn landed Christian Winborne, a '22 guard, even convincing Cam Brown to transfer in 2019 after he broke ties with William and Mary.

That Straughn was able to lure Brown speaks largely to their relationship, one formed thru Eleanor Roosevelt HS (MD), where Brown played and Straughn coached. While a Raider over the course of seven years, Straughn helped the program win multiple Prince George's County championships, along with two Maryland state chips ('13 and '16).

And then there is his grassroots experience.

Staying in that space for seven years, Straughn is a former Team Takeover (Nike) leader. That organization, one of the best in America, afforded Straughn the opportunity to be head, associate head and assistant coach, while experiencing prodigious success including a Peach Jam championship (2018) and multiple semifinal and finalist standings. Add two Jordan Brand chips (2017, 2018) to his work.

Of course Takeover figures prominently in the list of greater than 70 eventual Division I prospects Straughn has worked with, names that includes four McDonald's All-Americans and boasts the likes of Jalen Smith (MD, NBA), Luka Garza (Iowa, G League), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) , Justin Moore (Villanova) plus a pair of Duke Blue Devils in Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach.

Not to be undone, Roosevelt with Straughn claims an extensive alumni list as well; Naji Marshall (Xavier, NBA), Brown, Malachai Alexander (Holy Cross) and Tiwan Kindley (Morgan State) all were impacted by Straughn, with the last two attending Holy Cross and Morgan State, respectively.

From an organizational perspective, Straughn has helped organize and manage national level events through Takeover,including the National High School Hoops Festival, D.C. Metro Challenge and Victor Oladipo's Skills Academy.



With his track record, young age and vitality, it's no wonder Brendan Straughn is carving a name for himself and turning heads in the process.

Come over to Premium Court for more on Straughn and the Hoyas.



















