Georgetown has worked the transfer portal early and often and the floundering program took the first step in the right direction this weekend. The Hoyas received a commitment from Micah Peavy, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound transfer from TCU.

With high end athleticism, Peavy is a freakish above-rim finisher and a handful in the open floor. He boasts a significant set shot, with a high release point and a bird's eye view of the rim.

At TCU this past season, Peavy averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 boards, and 45.8 percent from the field as a senior. The Texas native showed promise with a rollicking 26-point performance, on the strength of 8-for-16 from the field (8-for-10 FT, 2-3 3FG) during a 75-72 victory over Kansas State on Feb. 17. Peavy turned in an efficient account of himself during a 105-102 triple overtime victory over then-No.15 Baylor on January 27.

Peavy kicked his season off with a bang, scoring 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting during a thorough 108-75 throttling of Southern University during the season-opener for both teams. With the unique mismatch threat Peavy poses as a floor spreader, he is able to stick corner 3-pointers. While he certainly is not a knockdown shooter, Peavy brings a wide ranging offensive skill set in his ability to score it via the pull-up jumper and finish amid contact.

He certainly could tweak his shooting at the free throw line, as he shot it at 60.7 percent, Peavy has the interior play that should bolster a thinning Georgetown front court. He snared 168 rebounds last season, including 55 on the offensive end.

While he committed to Texas Tech as a prized recruit out of Duncanville HS, where he averaged 19 points and seven rebounds, Peavy authored a minimal impact during his freshman season with the Red Raiders, averaging 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 25 starts. The ensuing year, he transferred to TCU, showing flashes as a role player off the bench during his sophomore and junior seasons.

Then, as a senior, Peavy cemented his status as multi-faceted threat with strength and a three-level scoring aptitude

.Peavy is emblematic of what the current portal landscape is all about. Coaches are prioritizing proven, veteran guys who can come in and translate instantly. In Peavy's case, Georgetown is getting a versatile player who has steadily improved each year at the high major

(Jet over to Premium Court for more, including some of the dynamics behind Peavy's acquisition, including how the staff bagged him).