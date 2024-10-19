Hoya WBB Media Day '24

When media was invited to interview HC Darnell Haney and members of his Hoya Women's Basketball group, and subsequently opening practice, there was a sense of curiousity afoot. How would the Hoyas, who went 23-12 overall, 9-9 in the BIG EAST last season, compensate for the loss of key, veteran players?

;Haney, in his second season on the Hoyas' helm, revealed that plan and much more, including other players improving, freshman and much more.

Below are interviews, with Haney, junior guard Victoria Rivera, and team leader and standout, grad guard Kelsey Ransom.

