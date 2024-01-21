Ward is Wanted
Cam Ward (@Camabucket) has long been on Ed Cooley and staff's wish list. Depending on who you talk to, he's either at the top or near it. Standing 6'7" as a wing, the Class of 2024's Ward ranks 123rd nationally and is regarded a four star guy, both per Rivals.com. This Largo High School (MD) and Team Durant (EYBL) travel team star is a recruiting entity, wanted by many.
Who?
After a recent 69-61 win over Lewisville (TX) during The Dream Classic action in which he dropped 32 points, nine rebounds, a pair of assists, Cam discussed just that. Additionally he elaborated on G'Town, rising suitor UVA, Largo's development, recruiting generally, Ed Cooley, staying home for school and his decision timetable.
Get over to Premium Court for the entire session, as well as analysis and chat! Even more about Ward is accessible, here.
His father and Largo's head coach, Rodney Ward, broke Cam's recruitment down further. That session immediately follows:
This #1 is New
This Largo Lion pride is starting to jell, which makes sense as that's a script all of Ward's teams follow. This time around, a senior transfer popped up midyear, and he's just what's needed.
Enter LeTrey Yawn.
Standing around six feet and having recently arrived from Spaulding (MD), Yawn displayed a penchant for driving and scoring off the bounce, strapping up full court and advancing the ball quickly. He finished with 14 points, four assists, and was pretty much the difference between winning and losing.
Ward the coach elaborated on Yawn's addition including impact, the kid's work ethic and points of needed improvement. It's immediately below
For Yawn's individual session, visit X/Twitter's @HoyaNation. Yawn (@TreYawn24) may have bolstered the Lions' championship desires!