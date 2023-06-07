One thing's for certain, Cam Ward is now a national recruiting presence. He even admitted so last night, noting "everybody wants to recruit me" after his Largo Lions (MD) fell to Forest Park (VA) in Capital Hoops Summer League action.



Ward didn't play, yet still urged his teammates on, remaining engaged throughout. Always expressive, the Class of 2025, 6'7"+ wing also consented to an exclusive interview.



The session, available on Premium Court boasts Ward detailing development, recruitment, his Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) experience, being a public school standard-bearer, specifics on his G'Town recruiting experience, thoughts on Ed Cooley, lead recruiter Ivan Thomas and insight into him personally, including the revelation he loves to cook! Add discussion and more to what's provided.



