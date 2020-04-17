April 17, 2020 - With the world drastically changing due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, billions have had their lives changed, in short order. Travel is minimized, personal contact discouraged. Literally, societies are being re-structured, if only for the short and near term.

Of course college basketball recruiting is not exempted from these seismic changes. Players need schools, coaches covet players, the recruiting grind continues, albeit differently. The NCAA extended a no-contact or ‘dead’ period for coaches to help battle Covid-19, though May 31st. This includes no physical meetings, visits or what-have-you, though does allow electronic contact.

With that background, Class of 2020, Rivals.com four-star standout shooting guard ranked 87th nationally Kerwin Walton and Georgetown continue to consider one another.

“It’s different for sure. It gives me pretty much a type of feel for how everything thing looks” shared Walton this week, when asked about a recent virtual tour he conducted with G’Town. Desiring a traditional visit which was in large measure precluded by the NCAA mandate, he saw things from over 1,100 miles away, roughly the distance between DC and his Minnesota home.

Though not ideal, as Walton indicated “I’m used to getting real feel for it, experiencing it” the novel arrangement was "the best I could do”.

Kerwin’s thoughts on the program and head coach Pat Ewing?

See Premium Court for that, where more on Walton is also provided, like recent changes to life and dealing with the pandemic, his game and development.

What does this 6’5”, 195 pound sharpshooter from Hopkins High School (MN) think about a couple of his final six schools, a list including the Hoyas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Creighton?

On Creighton, he noted “I like their system a lot. They play in a really good system, a lot of assists as a team…the fact they are a winning program, promote winning basketball”.

Regarding Vanderbilt, Walton, who commands a 3.5 GPA, shared “I like coach (Jerry) Stackhouse a lot…he’s a player coach, played in the NBA. As a team their style is impressive to me”.

At this point Walton is thoroughly contemplating his choices, planning to announce the decision on April 25th.

For a look at what he can do on the court, see below.








