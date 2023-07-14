Though West Virginia has replaced legendary coach Bobby Huggins with what appears to be the much anticipated, preferred candidate in former WVU assistant Josh Eilert, outbound transfers continue as a mass exodus hovers over Morgantown, WV. While hiring Eilert in the interim role will likely allow recent transfers to re-consider returning, a number of intriguing new options have hit the unpredictable and still booming 2023 NCAA transfer market.

Georgetown was one of many schools to reach out to 6-foot-9 Mohamed Wague, a high soaring forward with dazzling athleticism. Wague, who spent previous years at Harcum Junior College (PA), where he averaged 15 points and 11 boards during his sophomore season, had a minimal impact under Huggins this past season. Though he authored efficiency, shooting it a sizzling 74 percent from the field, Wague averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 boards on the 2022-23 campaign, playing sparingly overall.

Wague showed promise when he logged a season-best 27 minutes, scoring 10 points and ripping down 10 rebounds during an 82-76 Overtime loss at Kansas State. Wague scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting during the Mountaineers 81-56 slaying of blood rival Pittsburgh back in November.



The Harlem, NY native would follow this performance up with 10 points on 5-for-6 from the field, during 20 minutes en route to a 75-56 throttling of Morehead State. He connected on 14 of his first 16 field goal attempts through the first three games, albeit he appeared to fall out of favor mid-way through the season.

As proficient as Wague was scoring around the rim, his free throw shooting could certainly use a tweak. Wague shot 24-for-45 (53 percent) on the year at the free throw line, including a meager 4-for-10 during the aforementioned loss at Kansas State.



While he has not ruled out a return to WVU, citing his rapport with Eilert, Wague has heard from UNC, Alabama, Kansas State, Seton Hall, Cal, Nebraska, BYU, VCU, Temple, New Mexico State, Oregon, Ole Miss, the Hoyas, and a wide ranging variety of others. If Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards does stay put at WVU, the 6-foot-11 Center who was a veritable walking double double last season will likely be the focal point. Wague would most likely be relegated to the role of backup if both wind up returning.

Well,Wague isn't - he's headed to Alabama.



Wague played at Scotland Campus Prep under longtime program builder Chris Chaney, who has garnered national notoriety from his days in Maryland and Laurinburg Prep (NC) and other career stops along the way. On a team that went 40-4 and won the GAC championship, Wague was a serviceable spark off the bench. He oozed of high major upside, with his prodigal leaping and above the rim finishing garnering notice.

Wague was also intriguing defensively, as he utilized his long arms and bouncy style to block and influence shots. Now a senior, Wague has two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to take the additional Covid year.



