Wagner Faced Tonight

Tix: Access GUHoyas.com/MBBtickets , where seats start at $40 each!

What: Wagner (3-3) at Georgetown (4-1)

Another first of the week period, another Georgetown game. Basic info follows:

Let's look at team stats

Pacing Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley's attack is junior guard Jayden Epp's 16.8 ppg, a mark followed closely by freshman C/F Thomas Sorber's 16 points, each time out. A pair of Hoyas, grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore Malik Mack, contribute 14.4 and 11.8 ppg, respectively.

The Hoyas' top rebounder? Sorber, who pulls down 8.6 boards per game.

For Wagner, 5.8 rpg via junior guard K.J. Greene leads HC Donald Copeland's mob. Grad guard Ramir Moore is the Seahawk's top scorer at 9.5 ppg.

Circle back for postgame coverage.