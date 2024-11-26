Published Nov 26, 2024
Wagner Faced Tonight
Another first of the week period, another Georgetown game. Basic info follows:


What: Wagner (3-3) at Georgetown (4-1)

When: 10.26.25, 7p EST

Where: McDonough Arena, Georgetown Univ,, NW, WDC

Broadcast: FS1, 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


Let's look at team stats

Wagner at G'Town Pregame Statistics 
StatWagnerGTown

PPG

75.6

60

PPG Allowed

68.8

68.5

FG%

43.8%

39.6%

FG% Allowed

41.6%

44%

3pt FG%

28.1%

33.1%

3pt FG% Allowed

36.8%

36.85

RPG

38.6 rpg

34.3 rpg

Pacing Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley's attack is junior guard Jayden Epp's 16.8 ppg, a mark followed closely by freshman C/F Thomas Sorber's 16 points, each time out. A pair of Hoyas, grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore Malik Mack, contribute 14.4 and 11.8 ppg, respectively.

The Hoyas' top rebounder? Sorber, who pulls down 8.6 boards per game.

For Wagner, 5.8 rpg via junior guard K.J. Greene leads HC Donald Copeland's mob. Grad guard Ramir Moore is the Seahawk's top scorer at 9.5 ppg.

Circle back for postgame coverage.

