Unstable Hoyas No Match for Golden Eagles

Observations from Georgetown's 76-61, home loss to Marquette follow. The Hoyas, now 16-13, 7-11/7th in the BIG EAST, next face Villanova, a home game slated for 3.4.25. MU's Golden Eagles stand 22-7, 13-5/3rd General stats are: Scoring Leaders G - Micah Peavy 15 points M - David Joplin 17 points Rebounding Leaders G - Jordan Burks - 10 rebounds M - David Joplin 9 rebounds Shooting Numbers G - 35%/29%/64% M - 56% 33% 57%



Micah Peavy rectified himself. (Photo by ron bailey)

I didn't think we had had a physical approach today...it was a layup fest. we weren't connected on both offense and defense. We didn't have the right chemistry together. HC Ed Cooley on the state of his team

Peavy Got On Track

The first half was rough for Hoya leading scorer, grad wing Micah Peavy, as after the final 20 minutes, he tallied just a single free throw, missing four shots, two being three pointers. This is a guy who prior to this Marquette game, checked in at 17.4 ppg, the fifth best BIG EAST player production, and playing on his Senior Night. After the final buzzer, he improved that work to 15 points and six rebounds, three pulled down in each period. What happened? "in terms of a small adjustment, not having them in their gaps" was fruitful, said HC Ed Cooley when asked how Peavy got untracked in back stanza action. "They're a very heavy gap protecting team", one that attacks the basketball "anytiime the ball goes below the free throw line". He also indicated Peavy's success has marked him, since "the way Peavy has been playing, he's in the top of everybody's scouting report. So it was high alert on him". Also conspiring to hamstring Peavy, was overall lack of experience on the squad. With freshman all-everything center Thomas Sorber out for months after surgery, that position was manned by sophomore center Drew Fielder, who injured himself before the game. Peavy, who came to G'Town in the offseason from TCU, has blossomed into the team's MVP, one who defends, scores and leads. His is a story of growing before our eyes. Is Peavy considered a foundational player for Cooley, at GU? Cooley indicated yes, "100%. If we can find more character men like him, tough men like him, buy in guys like him", the program will flourish.



I thought we played one of the more connected teams in our league...experienced, you can tell how well they play off one another...You can see how disconnected we are, not having guys play their position HC Ed Cooley comparing the squads.

Cuirtis Woillaims came off the pine and scored. (Photo by ron bailey)

The Others' Travails

As indicated above, Cooley believed a lack of continuity worked against his crew. Guys were thrust into challenging, unfamiliar situations. According to Cooley, specifically regarding Peavy's first half ineffectiveness "we weren't able to free him on off the ball action then we have, given if we have our normal players out there", Specifically "we had some guys out there that just never played that position", such as sophomore forward Jordan Burks (11p, 10r) who "hadn't played the five, played a couple of possession against i think Connecticut, couple against Butler, but never many". Cooley also noted "Our synergy offensively wasn't there", made more acute by sophomore wing Curits Williams (14p, 3r) utilized "at the four" and newly returned frosh forward Caleb Williams being "gassed". The latter chalked up 1 point and two boards, while gaining his 'sea legs' so to speak. And then there was Fielder. A starting forward/center, Fielder was a game time decision, having strained his back prior to the contest. Over 11 minutes, he managed three points, two rebounds. Fielder was clearly compromised, not jumping or moving well. Cooley noticed, and lamented a decision: "i think i made a coaching mistake. We shouldn't have played Fielder. "Again I'm always going to trust what the player tells me, but sometimes I have to trust my own eyes. He wasn't moving well in the locker room". Ultimately, the coach said of Fielder "I thought that slowed us down". Overall, he noted "it's almost like we're back in November, in terms of chemistry", with his team struggling to gain stability



Jordan Burks, attacking the tin. (Photo by ron bailey)

I don't know if the system is set up to help our young men and women go thoough adversity HC Ed Cooley on kids not facing adversity

Visitors On Tap

Prince Moody - '26, PG, Biship McNamara (MD) Jordan Smith - '26 G/R, Paul VI (VA)

