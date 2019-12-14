December 14, 2019 - Having lost two players to transfer, another pair of performers have chosen to leave The Hilltop this week. Add a roster containing just seven scholarship players and controversy with three of the departed and two female students, Georgetown Basketball is clearly reeling at this moment.

What: Syracuse (5-4, 1-1 in ACC) at Georgetown (6-3)

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC, 1p EST

Broadcast: Fox, Team 980 radio, Rich Chvotkin on call

Game Stats: GUHoyas.com

The depleted Hoyas are now paced in scoring and rebounding by senior center Omer Yurtseven’s 16.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Mac McClung follows him in the scoring department with 15 ppg, while Jamorko Pickett, a junior forward ranks second via 5.4 rpg.

As a unit, Georgetown manages 79.4 ppg, giving up 74.4 ppg. Shot wise, opponents sink 41.1% of their shots, 36.4% of three pointers, versus the Hoyas’ 46.1% and 37.3%, respectively. When it comes to boards, 39.6 rebounds are snagged, compared to 33.9 rpg secured for those aligned against them.

The Orange have bested their foes in points per game (72.1 to 63.3), field goal percentage (43.6% to 37.7%) and three point shooting percentage (34.1% to 28.2%). The glass is another story, as they trail slightly, 36.3 rpg to 35.6 rpg.

Individually junior wing Elijah Hughes’19.6 ppg is a team high. Sophomore forward Buddy Boeheim trails with 14.1 ppg. Junior forward Marek Dolezaj collects 5.8 rpg, trailing junior center Bourama Sidibe’ Orange leading 6.8 rpg.

