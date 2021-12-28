Two More Cut

Following the previous reduction of other games from their schedule, Georgetown's Hoyas announced forgoing an additional pair this week; home tilts with St. John's (1.1.22) and Xavier (1.4.22) will not occur as scheduled.



These games join a pair of contests not occurring due to Covid-19 infection within G'Town's program - 12.22.21 against Providence and 12.28.21 versus Creighton. Both of the initial schedule alterations were road games. To be clear Saturday's SJU matchup will not happen due to Covid issues within the Johnnie's program as well.



Georgetown announced the changes thusly:

