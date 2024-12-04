Tucker Took It In: Albany

One of the perks of being in the sports reporting business for around two decades is the Roledex garnered. For those too young, that was basically a file system containing telephone numbers. Being similar to contacts in mobile telephones would be a good analogy.

Well, one name in mine is Neal Tucker. CEO and Ownerr of The Huddle Brand LLC, Tucker has operated and directed that enterprise since 2017, earning a reputation for skill, discernment, fresh ideas and the chops to make it all happen. He's a professional in every sense oo the word, one who shared The Huddle's wheelhouse as "media coverage, streaming, sporting events and interviews".

He forgot to add photographer to his personal skill set. With that in mind, Tucker covered Georgetown vs U. Of Albany's 100-68 Hoya win.

Tucker's work is here. Examples are embedded in this article.

Expect more from him in the future!

Enjoy!



