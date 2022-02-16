 HoyaReport - Triad Comes to Close at Marquette
Triad Comes to Close at Marquette

Dante Harris and G'Town still searh for their first BIG EAST win. (HoyaReport.com)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Georgetown's rigorous three game, five day spree - dubbed by this writer 'The Triad" - comes to a close today, when the Hoyas line up against Marquette in Milwaukee.

Game information:

What: Georgetown (6-18, 0-13 in BIG EAST) at Marquette (16-9, 8-6) )

When: 2.16.21, 8p est

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Tix: Pick up seats for $9 each!

Broadcast: FS2, 106.7 The Fan, Sirius xm 388, Radio.com

Real-time stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat thread: Premium Court

As far as team statistics go:

Georgetown at Marquette Statistics
Stat Georgetown/BIG EAST rank Marquette/BIG EAST rank

Points per game

71.8 ppg/8th

74.2 ppg/4th

Points per game allowed

77.3 ppg/11th

70.8 ppg/8th

Field Goal %

40.7%/11th

45.1%/2nd

Field Goal % allowed

45.7%/11th

40.6%/4th

3pt Field Goal %

35.3%/2nd

35.3%/3rd

3pt Field Goal % allowed

36.7%/11th

31.9%/5th

Rebounds per game

37.8 rpg/6th

35 rpg/10th

Justin Lewis is Marquette's top scorer, also landing second in the BIG EAST with 17 points per game. Slotting second for the Golden Eagles and 16th league wide is graduate guard Darryl Morsell (13.1 ppg).

Lewis, a sophomore forward stands first on his team, third in the league, at eight rebounds per game. Aminu Mohammed is his Hoya counterpart, accounting for 7.8 rpg, good for fifth in the BIG EAST.

Mohammed, a freshman guard, once again paces the Hoyas in scoring, dropping 14.1 ppg, 10th among conference guys. Senior guard Don Carey pours in 13.5 ppg, slotting him 13th in the BIG EAST. Following him are graduate forward Kaiden Rice (12.7 ppg/18th) and sophomore guard Dante Harris (11.6 ppg/22nd).

Be certain to return for postgame coverage!

