Triad Comes to Close at Marquette

Georgetown's rigorous three game, five day spree - dubbed by this writer 'The Triad" - comes to a close today, when the Hoyas line up against Marquette in Milwaukee.

As far as team statistics go:

Justin Lewis is Marquette's top scorer, also landing second in the BIG EAST with 17 points per game. Slotting second for the Golden Eagles and 16th league wide is graduate guard Darryl Morsell (13.1 ppg).

Lewis, a sophomore forward stands first on his team, third in the league, at eight rebounds per game. Aminu Mohammed is his Hoya counterpart, accounting for 7.8 rpg, good for fifth in the BIG EAST.



Mohammed, a freshman guard, once again paces the Hoyas in scoring, dropping 14.1 ppg, 10th among conference guys. Senior guard Don Carey pours in 13.5 ppg, slotting him 13th in the BIG EAST. Following him are graduate forward Kaiden Rice (12.7 ppg/18th) and sophomore guard Dante Harris (11.6 ppg/22nd).



Be certain to return for postgame coverage!

