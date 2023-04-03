His 15u counterpart, Dom Phillips, discussed expectations for that team, as well as ran down a few players. The interview is below.

"i think we've been experiencing explosive program growth, and see it continuing to happen" said Sam Brand, who not only leads Melo's flagship and oldest unit, but pushed Poly (MD) into national consciousness as coach while also standing as a Baltimore hoops fixture. "We will be real balanced among teams...have a strong group in all three ages". Brand also noted Team Melo has been engaged in an expanded player recruitment strategy, pulling more players from beyond the Baltimore area.

What does Melo's 17u coach see the organization's high school-aged offerings doing this spring/summer?

This past Saturday, the suburbs of Baltimore were a DMV grassroots hoops hot spot; Team Melo (Nike/EYBL) hosted a three team scrimmage at Glenelg Country School (MD), with The District (independent) and 3SSB/Adidas sponsored Washington Warriors joining festivities. Age groups participating were 15u/16u/17u.

17u

Tyronne Ferrell - 6'6", 210 pound Class of 2024 wing, Mt. St. Joe's (MD) - A slashing finisher, Ferrell is a tough player that constantly attacks. The likes of DePaul have shown love.

Mikkel Tyne - 5'11", 170 pond Class of 2024 point ;guard, Bishop Walsh (MD) - A floor general from Canada, Tune loves to push the rock and find people. Also attacks the tin. Division I interest is being received.

Macon Emory - 6'8" 185 pound Class of 2024 forward, Perkiomen School (PA) - Think floor stretcher when Emory is discussed. As Melo figures out how to use him regularly, watch out. Delaware, Western Michigan and others are showing interest.

Caleb Embeya - 6'9", 220 pound Class of 2024 forward, Goretti (MD) - Mount St. Marys has offered Embeya, while DePaul, Temple and others are showing love. What they see is a defensive minded big who finished, defends the rim and can be active.





16u

Nic Book - 6'8", 210 pound Class of 2025 forward, Oak Hill (VA) - A rebounding monster, Book, who hails from New Zealand, goes and gets the ball. Book hits midrangers and battles also. Texas Tech has offered, while MS State, Rhody, Richmond and Dartmouth are evaluating him.

Devin Toatley - 5'11", 165 pound Class of 2026 guard, St. John's (DC) - Offensively aggressive, Toatley loves to drive and finish. Also will pull uip. Strong for his age,

Lawrence Brown - 5'10, 150 pound Class of 2026 lead guard, St. Andrews (MD) - A rare freshman who can mix running a team, diming and scoring fairly well, Brown generally is under control and running things. UMBC, Albany, American, George Mason, Mt. St. Mary's are all showing interest.

Kiyan Anthony - 6'3", 165 pound Class of 2025 guard, Christ The King (NY) - Possessing good shooting touch and growing taller seemingly by the day, Anthony is tracking like a guy who can help college programs rather quickly. Bryant, George Mason and Manhattan have offered him scholarships. His dad, eventual Hall of famer Carmelo Anthony attended Syracuse, an option also available to Kiyan.





15u

Cahron Wheeler - 6'5", 200 pound Class of 2027 forward, St. Paul's (MD) - A strong slasher, Wheeler is physically ready to impose in high shool.

Kam Lawson - 5'10",, 150 pound Class of 2026, St. Frances (MD) - Tough and strong, Lawson has future standout written all over him. Is being pushed hard by Melo coaches like Brand.

Adam Oumiddoch - 6'5", 175 pound Class of 2026 wing, Bishop O'Connell (VA) - Though he missed the scrimmage due to USA Basketball obligations, Oumiddoch must be mentioned as a difference maker, as he slashhes his way to scores, regularly. Can nail midrangers out to threes. Plays with a high energy level.







