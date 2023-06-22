Travel Team Tour: We R 1 16u
It's heartwarming to see coaches actually coach, bench leaders directing their charges while literally showing them HOW to comport themselves, on and off the floor. WeR1 has demonstrated this since it's 2010 inception. It's an ethos for this Mid-Atlantic based, Under Armour circuit member outfit, along with being gritty and playing hard.
"That is fair to say. i just came into the program last year. Terrell Myers and I played together in college, i went to St.Joes" said WeR1 16u head coach Mark Vance after a Mayhem In Maryland game this spring, when asked if grinding and competing are organizational foundations. Myers is the organization's founder/leader. "I've been watching him from afar, i was a college coach for over 20 years. So i knew what WeR1 stood for. And when you say 'We are one', it's right there. it's right there. We are together. We're one group. And that's what we instill in our program and our kids".
Another WeR1 raison d'etre? Being role models for all kids, African American's specifically, as the outfit's staff is populated by smart, involved Black guys who care. Do people in the grassroots world value this?
"I hope so" opined Vance, who also noted "i hope that being young black men can trickle down even to our players, so when they come and see what we're doing, they can also instill that into their game, books, life, family".
They seemingly are hitting all the marks!
For more and to discuss, head over to Premium Court.
Vance's Exclusive Interview
Enjoy Vance's interview, where he commented on his team, WeR1, players and more!
A Few Players
Jayden Taylor - - 6'6", 175 lb, Class of 2025 forward, Sanford (DE) - Long and bouncy, Taylor has tools that allow him to finish, drive, rebound, run the floor and defend. He also needs to focus.
"Right on the head" responded Vance, when asked if Taylor needs to concentrate more. "His basketball days are ahead. If he continues to grow and continues to get better, he could be a stud; he can run, jump". Taylor simply needs to put it all together.
Schools are waiting to see that, as Vance revealed "it's not there yet, but i believe it's more to come" when asked about Taylor's offer/interest.listings. Since this interview, they've come: Rider offered at their team camp, while Delaware state and Albany followed suit, all within a week.
His recruiting train has left the station.
Adrien Stevens - 6'4", 200 lb Class of 2025 guard, Bullis (MD) - Strong and aggressive off the bounce, Stevens is developing a game where he plays both sides of the ball and must be addressed in both. His upside is significant.
"i like Adrien" opined Vance, who also believes "With him, less is more", meaning Stevens must simplify things. The coach also said "I'm more in love with his defense". Overall "his growth is ahead of him".
Presently Stevens is a shooting guard making his way to a combo guard.
The likes of VA Tech and St. Joes have shown love early. Vance recently confirmed "His recruitment is all over the map now", as Albany offered, along with St. Joes, PSU, Towson, Loyola of Maryland and the state's flagship - University of Maryland - following suit.
Darnell Lloyd - 6'9", 190 lb, class of 2025 C/F, St. Andrews (DE) - A recent transfer to St. Andrews, Lloyd is a developmental big, one Vance revealed "just started playing about a year ago". Nevertheless, Lloyd has embraced rim protection, rebounding and being a paint presence. He's a long, mobile stick back man at this point.
Vance is bullish on the inexperienced big, opining "His ceiling is high. and "we're expecting him to get better each game, each practice. So he's a name you should watch out for".
Player Twitter Clips