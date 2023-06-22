It's heartwarming to see coaches actually coach, bench leaders directing their charges while literally showing them HOW to comport themselves, on and off the floor. WeR1 has demonstrated this since it's 2010 inception. It's an ethos for this Mid-Atlantic based, Under Armour circuit member outfit, along with being gritty and playing hard.



"That is fair to say. i just came into the program last year. Terrell Myers and I played together in college, i went to St.Joes" said WeR1 16u head coach Mark Vance after a Mayhem In Maryland game this spring, when asked if grinding and competing are organizational foundations. Myers is the organization's founder/leader. "I've been watching him from afar, i was a college coach for over 20 years. So i knew what WeR1 stood for. And when you say 'We are one', it's right there. it's right there. We are together. We're one group. And that's what we instill in our program and our kids".



Another WeR1 raison d'etre? Being role models for all kids, African American's specifically, as the outfit's staff is populated by smart, involved Black guys who care. Do people in the grassroots world value this?



"I hope so" opined Vance, who also noted "i hope that being young black men can trickle down even to our players, so when they come and see what we're doing, they can also instill that into their game, books, life, family".



They seemingly are hitting all the marks!



