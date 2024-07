The life of an unsponsored elite travel team can be a rough one. Not only are financial concerns ever-present, but talent acquisition is also tricky, as highly pursued players may not pay anything to play/travel, elsewhere. It's not for the faint of heart.

One way forward is to lean into development, improvement commitment and family atmosphere. The District, as an organization, certainly has. Over an eight year existence, they've carved out an identity in the 'mid-major' travel team space, an organization that put kids in D1, D2, D3, etc. schools,, generally overlooked or discarded players.

One guy who seems to epitomize this is Sholape Oriola, head coach of District's 17u crew. What did a recent trip to practice reveal?

Oriola and other District 17/16u coaches put their charges though a serious of fast paced shooting and skill drills, before dialing in schemes on both sides of the floor. This culminated in scrimmaging.

One thing that stood out was Oriola's embrace of his coaching craft - he's paid attention to the many talented beach leaders who have helped him. Oriola talked that, honing his craft, the importance and ethos of District Basketball, July's open period pressure, his backcourt of Pat McDonough and Jayen Wills, when interviewed.

His session follows: Also below are player blurbs and interviews, video detailing practice occurrences plus more!

