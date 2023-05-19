To say there are strata associated with youth travel team hoops is accurate. Not only are there competition levels to respect to competition, but also gradations of player talent and exposure received. In the many options presented, there is a landing spot for all.

When it comes to The District's 16u offering, Being looked past drives them. As in the entire unit. .

"You look at my roster, they all have the same story" shared head coach Sholape Oriola, who turns that feeling into a learning opportunity, as "the biggest thing with being overlooked, obstacles are always going to happen in your life. But If you are able to take them on, take on those challenges, you don't listen to what the outside tells you, as long as you put God first and have that faith and hard work.

"That's why we created The District Basketball Club, and I take that into coaching as well. it's more about teaching methods of life through basketball. We're going to worry about winning of course because winning gets you seen. But if these young men leave as better men, I'm good".



"We all are overlooked" revealed Cannon Greene, one of Oriola's players. He then echoed his coach, saying "We all have to keep working, we all have to put in the effort to get better".





