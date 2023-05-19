Travel Team Tour: The District 16u
Outfit Fueled By Being "Overlooked"
To say there are strata associated with youth travel team hoops is accurate. Not only are there competition levels to respect to competition, but also gradations of player talent and exposure received. In the many options presented, there is a landing spot for all.
When it comes to The District's 16u offering, Being looked past drives them. As in the entire unit. .
"You look at my roster, they all have the same story" shared head coach Sholape Oriola, who turns that feeling into a learning opportunity, as "the biggest thing with being overlooked, obstacles are always going to happen in your life. But If you are able to take them on, take on those challenges, you don't listen to what the outside tells you, as long as you put God first and have that faith and hard work.
"That's why we created The District Basketball Club, and I take that into coaching as well. it's more about teaching methods of life through basketball. We're going to worry about winning of course because winning gets you seen. But if these young men leave as better men, I'm good".
"We all are overlooked" revealed Cannon Greene, one of Oriola's players. He then echoed his coach, saying "We all have to keep working, we all have to put in the effort to get better".
Oriola was on board at The District's start seven years ago, having served as an assistant coach for four years, three as head man. In addition to that experience, the coach has 10 years coaching at schools, including eight years in high school, time split between Bowie (MD, two), a quintet of seasons at St. Mary's Ryken (MD) and a single campaign at Archbishop Carroll (DC).
Being a sports media pro by training and action, Oriola also wisely counsel's his charges in personal/message presentation along with other foundational communications skills.
Stressing perseverance is central to the coach, as "One thing i always tell them, the ability to overcome..will lead us to become better players, and better coaches and better people".
Want to hear Oriola in his own words, including commenting on players, coaching philosophy, District alumni involvement and more?
Check out the session, which follows!
Said Class of 2025 guard Jayden Wills of DBC, "They push me to be the best I can...keep it real", all of which he values.
Team and classmate - like Wills in his first year with The District - Tyler Garrett, agreed while noting "i love it. it's a great place to play, get better, work hard. Coaches push me to be the best person i can be. It pays off".
Collection of Players
Three District guys were interviewed. That and a brief look at each one's game follows:
Jaylen Wills - 5'11" 150 pound point guard, St. Albans (DC) - Quiet and unassuming, Wills can drug you to sleep with that, as he's a quick, slick dribbling lead guard that shares the rock while also scoring. He's a guy that will be heard of going forward.
George Mason and UMass Lowell before that have shown interest, work spearheaded by former Lowell and present Mason assistant coach, Louis Hinnant. Penn, UMass and Loyola Chicago have also supplied love.
Cannon Greene - 6'4", 220 lb Class of 2025 wing, Bladensburg (MD) - Strong and aggressive, Greene loves to attack the paint, using his shoulders, shooting and footwork to get shots off. Those in the recruiting space should know he's lost 15 plus pounds, and has committed to shedding more.
No interest or offers have been received. Yet.
Tyler Garrett - 6'8", 200 pound Class of 2025 forward, Georgetown Prep (MD) - Having only played hoops for two to three years, Garrett is surprisingly impactful, as he runs the floor, posts, shoots out to mid-range, rebounds, competes.
No interest or offers have been supplied Garrett. They will.
Contact Locker:
Twitter: District Basketball Club
Twitter: Sholape Oriola