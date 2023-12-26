Often expectations are not met during travel team seasons, as goals and desires rage initially, only never to see reality. Such is the way of human endeavor. And there are instances in the converse; teams and players at times do rise and attain by August what they wanted to in April. DC Premier's 17u outfit did and does so. First, Premier has an expectation their teams improve. Check. Second, the Under Armour Association stalwart is anticipated to win. Check. Third, players get money off their college bill. Check. Chris Douglas, DCP's 17u's head coach noted at July's DMV Summer Finale powered by TheHoopBuzz of his crew's development "Early, we wanted them to focus on defense" as it is their mantra. During the season, he received "the biggest compliment" from former NBA standout Vernon Maxwell, who indicated "That's the hardest playing team i've ever seen in AAU, on defense".



Tey Barbour epitomizes what DCP does - put people in positions to succeed, then support them. (ron bailey)

When it came to winning, Douglass gushed, proudly noting "This team got a lot better", work culminating "in finishing the season off, 14-2". Helping this improvement was "accepting hard coaching" and "never wavering". In his estimation "I think the season ended well, and hope they all get scholarships". Could they? "I think they will" answered Douglas, before allowing "it may happen at the end end of high school, before high school year". In sum, Douglas declared "In the end, I think they all will be playing college ball". Who are some of these guys? "When we first got him (last season), he was just a shooter" shared the coach. "But now he's an overall player; he defends well, he rebounds". Douglas was referring to Class of 2024 wing, Tey Barbour. When it comes to putting the rock in the hole, Douglas believes Barbor to be "the best shooter in the area, maybe the country". "Overall, he's got so much better defending the basketball" continued the coach on Barbor. "He's 6'4", athletic. To see his growth, I'm super proud of him right now". Barber has chosen his school, he's headed to Harvard. Another guy to examine is Logan Sumner, whose "recruitment started to pick up in Atlanta", or the next to last event this season. In the coaches' estimation, "I want to say he's the best defender I've ever coached...picks up up 94 feet and make you work the whole game". He's another whose development has been impressive to Douglas, the coach receiving calls from American, Lipscomb and Memphis. Sumner eventually picked Lipscomb where the six foot guard plays now. When it comes to Isaiah Vick, "the youngest guy on the team" per Douglas, Norfolk State was starting to show interest at time of interview (late July). Expect more, as Vick's high school role - he plays at Patriot with Barbor", will expand. He's a 6'8", Class of 2024 forward.



Chris Douglas, coaching 'em up for Palotti. (ron bailey)

Moving On

Douglas, a talented, 34 year old coach who previously patrolled high school benches for Gonzaga (DC), is moving on from that stop. After the AAU campaign, Douglas was tapped to lead Pallotti (MD). How has working for/with venerable Gonzaga's head coach, Steve Turner, helped him with DC Premier and ultimately assist landing Pallotti? "It's told me to teach these kids urgency. Every time you step on the court, you've got to give it everything you've got" revealed Douglas, recently. "And details. With Steve, everything is details...they have to learn the details of the game. His tutelage at Gonzaga lasted two years, also adding to his skill bag "game management;", practice importance, a need to prepare plus the fact "You are in control of everything, and your program now reflects you". While at North Capital and K Streets, NW, WDC, Douglas locked into Turner, to which he thanked as "I appreciate Steve so much, for the long talks, letting me pick his brain a lot. And still now, we talk daily and has really helped me through this process".

How has DCP advanced his coaching tool kit? "DCP has helped me a lot, obviously being a head coach for many years with them, has given me experience" shared Douglas. "Also just learning different players, their personalities, and building relationships with the players".

Assisting this Under Armour Association outfit - Premier plays on that shoe companies' top platform, one of the top three in America - has also led him to be "Thankful for Damon (Handon, DCP's Director) for giving me a chance when I was younger and bringing me into his program. Grateful to have coached so many great players in the program".

