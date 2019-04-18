HoyaReport.com

During the recent Team Takeover mixer held at a fabulous The St. James facility, 6'7" plus, 180 pound Class of 2021 wing Benny Williams hit a milestone so to speak. No, he didn't score a certain number of points for Team Takeover 16u, though Williams did get buckets. It wasn't that he defended competitively, though that occurred.

What happened?

Williams showed a level of toughness not previously shown; despite being hit in the mouth and receiving stitches at a local hospital Saturday, Williams returned to action Sunday. Furthermore, despite being hit in the head multiple times the second day, Benny played on, with those stitches in his lip.

After Sunday's game, Williams discussed that, recruitment by Georgetown and others, plus expectations of his upcoming Team Takeover experience, the first such campaign he's embarked upon.

