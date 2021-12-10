Time to Smash Oranges

Tomorrow, Georgetown and Syracuse clash for the 97th time, both being founding members of the BIG EAST Conference. Syracuse has jumped ship to the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the rivalry still exists.

Georgetown's leading scorer is graduate forward Kaiden Rice at 14.5 ppg. He's trailed closely by freshman Aminu Mohammed (14.1 ppg) and sophomore point guard Dante Harris (13.9 ppg). Graduate guard Don Carey rounds out head coach Pat Ewing's double figure scorers with 12.1 points each time out.



Rebounding-wise, Mohammed is top Hoya at 8.1 per game, while his Syracuse boarding counterpart is senior wing Cole Swider (7.4 ppg).



Swider's coach, Jim Boeheim, sees both his sons, Buddy and Jimmy pace the Orange in scoring at 17.7 ppg and 14.9 ppg, respectively. Three others score in double figures: junior guard Joe Girard (14.7 ppg), Swider (12.2 ppg) and senior Jessie Edwards at 12.1 points each game

Return for more coverage, but before that enjoy what's offered pregame!





What They Do: Syracuse

Pregame Pressers

Network Share

