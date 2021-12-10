 HoyaReport - Time to Smash Oranges
Time to Smash Oranges

Pat Ewing's guys will have to ball if prevailing against Syracuse is to happen.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Tomorrow, Georgetown and Syracuse clash for the 97th time, both being founding members of the BIG EAST Conference. Syracuse has jumped ship to the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the rivalry still exists.

Game info is:

What: Syracuse (5-4) @ Georgetown (4-4)

When: 12.11.21, Noon EST

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

Broadcast: Fox, Team 980 (radio), Sirius XM 380, Radio.com

Tix: Seats can be had for $35 each!

Game Chat: Premium Court

Real-time Stats: GUHoyas.com

In terms of team statistics

Syracuse @ Georgetown Pregame Statistics
Stat Georgetown Syracuse

Points per game

76.3 ppg

77.8 ppg

Points per game allowed

71.9 ppg

77.8 ppg

Field Goal %

43.2%

44.4%

Field Goal % allowed

42.3%

42.5%

3pt Field Goal %

38.9%

36.6%

3 pt Field Goal % allowed

34.1%

33.4%

Rebounds per game

42.8 rpg

36.6 rpg

Georgetown's leading scorer is graduate forward Kaiden Rice at 14.5 ppg. He's trailed closely by freshman Aminu Mohammed (14.1 ppg) and sophomore point guard Dante Harris (13.9 ppg). Graduate guard Don Carey rounds out head coach Pat Ewing's double figure scorers with 12.1 points each time out.

Rebounding-wise, Mohammed is top Hoya at 8.1 per game, while his Syracuse boarding counterpart is senior wing Cole Swider (7.4 ppg).

Swider's coach, Jim Boeheim, sees both his sons, Buddy and Jimmy pace the Orange in scoring at 17.7 ppg and 14.9 ppg, respectively. Three others score in double figures: junior guard Joe Girard (14.7 ppg), Swider (12.2 ppg) and senior Jessie Edwards at 12.1 points each game

Return for more coverage, but before that enjoy what's offered pregame!


