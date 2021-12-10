Time to Smash Oranges
Tomorrow, Georgetown and Syracuse clash for the 97th time, both being founding members of the BIG EAST Conference. Syracuse has jumped ship to the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the rivalry still exists.
Game info is:
What: Syracuse (5-4) @ Georgetown (4-4)
When: 12.11.21, Noon EST
Where: Capital One Arena, WDC
Broadcast: Fox, Team 980 (radio), Sirius XM 380, Radio.com
Tix: Seats can be had for $35 each!
Game Chat: Premium Court
Real-time Stats: GUHoyas.com
In terms of team statistics
|Stat
|Georgetown
|Syracuse
|
Points per game
|
76.3 ppg
|
77.8 ppg
|
Points per game allowed
|
71.9 ppg
|
77.8 ppg
|
Field Goal %
|
43.2%
|
44.4%
|
Field Goal % allowed
|
42.3%
|
42.5%
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
38.9%
|
36.6%
|
3 pt Field Goal % allowed
|
34.1%
|
33.4%
|
Rebounds per game
|
42.8 rpg
|
36.6 rpg
Georgetown's leading scorer is graduate forward Kaiden Rice at 14.5 ppg. He's trailed closely by freshman Aminu Mohammed (14.1 ppg) and sophomore point guard Dante Harris (13.9 ppg). Graduate guard Don Carey rounds out head coach Pat Ewing's double figure scorers with 12.1 points each time out.
Rebounding-wise, Mohammed is top Hoya at 8.1 per game, while his Syracuse boarding counterpart is senior wing Cole Swider (7.4 ppg).
Swider's coach, Jim Boeheim, sees both his sons, Buddy and Jimmy pace the Orange in scoring at 17.7 ppg and 14.9 ppg, respectively. Three others score in double figures: junior guard Joe Girard (14.7 ppg), Swider (12.2 ppg) and senior Jessie Edwards at 12.1 points each game
Return for more coverage, but before that enjoy what's offered pregame!