HoyaReport.com

May 9, 2018 - After averaging 11.3 points per game, Class of 2020 guard/forward Earl Timberlake finished his sophomore campaign at DeMatha Catholic (MD) before the 6'6", 200 pound player embarked on another challenging effort; competing for Team Loaded VA in Adidas Gold Gauntlet action. His ball hasn't really stopped bouncing.

At Loaded, Timberlake has contributed 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 23.3 minutes , in each of the team's nine games to date. Solid work considering last year's Gauntlet champion's 6-3, at times struggling during this early travel team season.

What does he feel Loaded needs to do? How is his recruiting coming (Earl is a a Georgetown target)? Timberlake opined on Hoya hoops and incoming freshman James Akinjo, how he sees GU ball, improved personal basketball skills and next steps for Loaded, between Gauntlet DC games.

Visit Premium Court for that interview and more, including what Timberlake, a Rivals.com four-star player ranked 23rd in his class, looked like.

For a preview, shat does he think of Georgetown?

"Big Pat coming back to D.C. that was big..." said Timberlake, himself a District native.



