The end of this trying, 9-28 overall, 2-13 in the BIG EAST season for Georgetown and head coach Ed Cooley was expected to generate much roster turnover, with graduating and other players leaving the program, still more arriving. It has to happen, if the Hoyas are to once again be a force in college ball.

The focus has naturally been on player movement. Well, Cooley's coaching roster has been adjusted: Former associate head coach, Ivan Thomas, has departed for Hampton University where head coach duties have been accepted.

Thomas, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, arrived on The Hilltop last year, in Cooley's move to lead the Hoyas. While at GU, his duties were defined by GUHoyas.com as "he is responsible for recruiting, on-floor practice preparation as well as player and program development".

Jayden Epps, Georgetown's leading scorer is linked to Thomas, as the former has noted a life long relationship with Thomas. Cam Bacote, a grad guard, is also a 'Thomas guy'.

Having been with Cooley since 2015 at Providence, all but one season being an assistant coach, Thomas had a resume before college ball - he won the Virginia State title at TC Williams (VA) while also being tabbed state coach of that year, 2008. Tidewater's Kecoughtan High enjoyed Thomas from 2018-15, where a district title was garnered.



For additional information on Thomas' experience, including other high school work and a travel team stint with Boo Williams ('02-15), plus more like a look at his family, access GUHoyas.com.

Who might Cooley replace him with? Premium Court is jumping with discussion and information.



Thomas takes over a Hampton program that struggled last season, going 9-18, 3-15 in the Colonial Athletic Association, this Historically Black College and University's second campaign as a member institution.



Congrats are in order for Thomas!





