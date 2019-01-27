HoyaReport.com

January 27, 2018 - The 2018-19 season has been heartache for Georgetown and its fans, with games being given away - at Syracuse and Xavier, a home overtime loss vs St. John’s – or victory wasn’t seized – setbacks in DC to SMU, Marquette and Creighton. A young team and withered fan base went into Madison Square Garden wanting, no needing victory.

That doesn’t consider how much help a win could catapult the Hoyas from the basement in BIG EAST standings, particularly given all but two teams entering today had three or four losses. In essence, tenth place would easily have been departed by defeating homestanding St. John’s, a team with four losses, like Georgetown, and placed third in the league.

The young and plucky Hoyas got it done, prevailing over SJU 89-78 in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd of 17,801. G’Town is now 18-7, 9-4 and third and the BIG EAST, while the Johnnies stand 15-5, 3-4, sixth.

It almost didn’t happen. The Hoyas could have easily fallen into old patterns.

Up 10 points twice in the second half, the last with 8:48 remaining, after leading by four during intermission, Georgetown saw the Johnnies pull within a pair of points with a minute and forty five seconds remaining after junior guard Shamorie Ponds’ layup (credited via a goal tend). That score was fueled by a turnover, a problem throughout for Georgetown, which was credited for 19 giveaways (10 in the second half), compared to just nine for SJU.

“We went on a big run, and they fought back” said head coach Pat Ewing afterward. “The are a good team. We kept our composure, didn’t put our had down, and we just kept on fighting”.

Over the next 34 seconds, both teams played spirited yet imprecise basketball, committing three turnovers (Hoyas had two), with a Diamond style press by SJU wrecking havoc. Georgetown had no shots over this period, the Johnnies missing two.

That last attempt, one by senior guard Justin Simon (five points, team high seven rebounds), followed sophomore forward L.J. Figueroa’s three point attempt. Figueroa (14 points, six rebounds) came down and launched that long ball, a shot made possible by guess what, a G’Town giveaway, this one credited to senior Hoya wing Greg Malinowski .



