March 3, 2020 - Enjoy observations and happenings from Georgetown's 63-60 loss to Xaiver;





A defining feature of Georgetown’s loss was responses by Xavier; In each instance the Hoyas mustered a run, the Muskies responded. Every time, big or small

In the first half twice Xavier mustered 11 point leads, only to see G’Town chip them to eight. And twice those Hoya mini-scoring sprees were scuttled by XU points in the paint.

Over close to the last eight and a half, first period minutes, G’Town put together a 9-3 run, only to have junior Xavier guard Naji Marshall (20p) finish the stanza with a jump shot. He would eventually provide the games’ biggest solution.

After 17 minutes, 41 seconds of second stanza action, numerous small Hoya runs and subsequent Muskie answers, G’Town just finished a 5-0 scoring advantage, knotting the score at 61 after junior guard Jahvon Blair’s (18p) three-ball. The over 10 thousand Capital One Arena fans were boisterous, most rooting for, a minority against Georgetown.

Enter Marshall.

Just as he did to close the first half, Marshall scored consecutively ending the second period (this time eight points including two three pointers), the last coming via isolation long ball with just four clicks on the clock. That shot, you guessed it, answered a contest-tying stick back by GU freshman center Timothy Igohefe (4p) It also won the game.



